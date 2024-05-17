Raiders Lose a Critical Part of Their Front Office
The Las Vegas Raiders have seen many changes over the last few months, as they have made many new additions to their roster and front office. The Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their new general manager earlier this offseason. So far, Telesco has done an admirable job filling voids on the Raiders’ roster.
However, part of the reason Telesco has done such an excellent job of filling the roster out is how well-connected the Raiders’ scouting department is. Telesco has added more depth to some positions on the Raiders’ roster in a short time than they have had in years.
A new general manager's ability to make that happen speaks to the scouts, talent evaluators and other front office members who quickly updated Telesco on the team’s inner workings and most significant needs. For all the additions the Raiders have made this offseason, they now suffer a substantial loss to their front office.
Director of Pro Personnel Dwayne Joseph, who had been with the Raiders for the last five seasons, left the team to take an undisclosed front-office position with the Detroit Lions, according to Neil Stratton. Joseph specifically oversaw pro scouting for the previous three seasons. He was critical to many of the Raiders’ best signings, including linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive guard Greg Van Roten and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
Earlier this offseason, Telesco spoke about the importance of the staff around him, including Joseph. Telesco even mentioned how he believes Joseph and a few others on their staff could one day be general managers.
"It's comforting on our staff between JoJo (Wooden), Dwayne Joseph, and Champ Kelly," Telesco said. "We have people that could be GMs somewhere and most likely will be GMs at some point. I need that help around me. I need those ideas from people like that."
As the Raiders aim to turn over a new leaf under Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, losing someone with an eye for talent like Joseph certainly will set the team back a little. Telesco and the rest of the Raiders’ front office will undoubtedly feel the loss of Joseph. Telesco and Pierce will surely hope it is a setback they can quickly move past.
