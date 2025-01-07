Raiders Make Perfect Sense in Trade for Jets Superstar CB
The Las Vegas Raiders are absolutely in need of more elite-level talent on the defensive side of the ball, as they basically have Maxx Crosby and not a whole lot else in that regard.
But that could change very quickly during the NFL offseason.
The Raiders are slated to enter free agency with massive cap room, meaning they can add some significant pieces to their roster.
But could they also pursue a trade?
Las Vegas will find itself in need of a cornerback this offseason, especially if Nate Hobbs walks via free agency.
And you know who could potentially be available for trade in that department? New York Jets superstar Sauce Gardner.
Gardner recently made some comments that would suggest he isn't exactly happy with his standing in New York, which could push the Jets to at least gauge the trade market for him.
The 24-year-old has two years of team control remaining on his deal, so New York does not have to be in any rush to move the two-time Pro Bowler.
However, given how much of a mess things currently are in the Big Apple, the Jets may want to seriously consider cashing in on Gardner now, trading him for some major draft capital.
Would the Raiders be willing to bite?
Las Vegas definitely needs help in its secondary, as the Raiders allowed a 96.5 passer rating this season, which ranked just 24th in the NFL.
Gardner has been one of the best cornerbacks in football since he entered the league in 2022, and while he had a bit of a down year in 2024, his addition would instantly change Las Vegas' defensive backfield.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Raiders would actually want to surrender the assets that would be required to pry Gardner away from New York, especially given that Las Vegas has a plethora of needs up and down the roster.
Still, corners like Gardner do not come around very often. He is a generational talent, and if the Raiders are able to pair him with Crosby defensively, they would suddenly have two of the best defensive players in the league, and at different levels of the unit.
