Raiders Make Signing of Booker Official

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders made official the signing of unrestricted free agent running back Devontae Booker, which was first reported by several media outlets last week.

The 5-11, 219-pound Booker played the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 105 passes for 872 yards and a touchdown. He added 622 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

Booker, who grew up in Sacramento, was drafted in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) by the Broncos out of Utah in 2016. He rushed for 1,512 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to catching 43 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a junior for the Utes, then added 1,261 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, plus 37 receptions for 316 yards without a score as a senior.

Booker started his college career by rushing for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season at American River Junior College in his hometown of Sacramento, and added 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns the next year before transferring to Utah.

In addition, Booker led Grant High School in Sacramenti to the 2008 CIF State Open Division Championship as a junior, rushing for 1,850 yards and 36 touchdowns. As a senior at Grant, he amassed 2,884 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Linebacker Derrick Moncrief was released to make room on the roster for Booker.