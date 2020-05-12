RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Make Signing of Booker Official

Devontae Booker rushed for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns during the last four seasons for the Denver Broncos.USA TODAY Sports photo

Tom LaMarre

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders made official the signing of unrestricted free agent running back Devontae Booker, which was first reported by several media outlets last week.

The 5-11, 219-pound Booker played the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 105 passes for 872 yards and a touchdown. He added 622 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

Booker, who grew up in Sacramento, was drafted in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) by the Broncos out of Utah in 2016. He rushed for 1,512 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to catching 43 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a junior for the Utes, then added 1,261 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, plus 37 receptions for 316 yards without a score as a senior.

Booker started his college career by rushing for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season at American River Junior College in his hometown of Sacramento, and added 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns the next year before transferring to Utah.

In addition, Booker led Grant High School in Sacramenti to the 2008 CIF State Open Division Championship as a junior, rushing for 1,850 yards and 36 touchdowns. As a senior at Grant, he amassed 2,884 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Linebacker Derrick Moncrief was released to make room on the roster for Booker.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video Highlights of RB Devontae Booker With the Denver Broncos

Tom LaMarre

Marcus Mariota Ranked Among Top 5 Backup Quarterbacks in NFL

Tom LaMarre

NFL Granted Raiders Back-to-Back East Coast Games to Limit Travel

Tom LaMarre

Shula Wanted to Win, but Not at All Cost

Dolphins Coach Turned Down a Look at Raiders Game Plan Before 1973 Game

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Reportedly Release LB Moncrief

Moncrief Played Last Three Seasons With the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tom LaMarre

Bleacher Report Gives Raiders Grade of "B" For Off-Season Moves

Tom LaMarre

Video of Skip Holtz Saying Amik Robertson's Best Asset Is Confidence

Tom LaMarre

Jack Larscheid Was One of Original Raiders

Larscheid Was a Starting Running Back in AFL's First Season of 1960

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Fans, Explain Why You Became a Fan of the Silver and Black

Tom LaMarre

Video of Jon Gruden, Raiders Wishing Raider Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Tom LaMarre