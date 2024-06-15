Raiders' Marcus Epps Has Been Crucial For Tre'von Moehrig's Development
The Las Vegas Raiders have a young secondary, but they do have some veterans in the defensive backfield who can help lead and guide their respective rooms.
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig is beginning to enter "veteran" status but is still young. One of the best players in the Raiders' secondary, Moehrig still has plenty of room for growth and could be just a year away from becoming a Pro Bowler. Fortunately for him and his team, he has the resources to get him there.
One of those resources is Raiders veteran safety Marcus Epps, who joined the club in 2023. Raiders senior defensive assistant coach Rob Ryan discussed just how valuable Epps is for Moehrig's development when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
Ryan said Epps' presence has been "amazing" for Moehrig.
"You know, Tre’von is the most talented safety in football," he said. "Now he’s just got to
bring it and he's getting better each time. Now he's got a number change. Man is he good now. Sometimes those number changes really change, but Epps has been great for him. Like, how did that Philadelphia defense look without Epps. Oops. When you take a guy like that, a guy who knows the game, slows the game down for everybody, and you take him away from the defense, it's a hard thing. Same thing happened to me in New Orleans when we went from being great to horrible when we lost Malcolm Jenkins. He's that impactful, but Tre’von, sky's the limit for him. We know how talented he is. But Epps is just that guy, that gritty guy, that gym rat that makes everybody better.”
Moehrig posted a career-high 83 tackles, 2.0 sacks and eight passes defensed for the Silver and Black last season. He enters his fourth season with the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.