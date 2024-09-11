Raiders' Maxx Crosby Investor, Ambassador for ZenWTR 'Find Yours' Campaign
Las Vegas Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby has continuously expanded his brand off the field, taking part in several endorsements that have allowed him to reach new heights beyond just the gridiron.
One of Crosby's latest projects has been his involvement with ZenWTR, a company that is changing the game in the beverage industry with its premium vapor-distilled alkaline water.
Crosby is one of several athletes who have promoted ZenWTR's "Find Yours" campaign, which the brand describes as "a lifestyle and movement that celebrates the unique essence of every individual." The campaign "is rooted in the belief that true greatness lies within everyone. It encourages individuals to explore their passions, values, and aspirations to unlock their personal peak performance and discover what fuels the best version of oneself."
Other athletes to have taken part in the campaign include Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, World Surf Champion Kelia Moniz, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore and professional golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.
You can watch Crosby's promo video for the campaign below:
Per the company, "ZenWTR empowers what we all have in us. The desire to achieve, to be great, to be limitless, to have our internal frequency be in perfect harmony." It "transforms you with every quenching sip as you embrace your journey to find those perfect moments that are all you. Find Yours."
ZenWTR is the perfect refreshment for athletes, giving them essential hydration. According to ZenWTR, "After vapor distillation and ionization, our proprietary blend of minerals and electrolytes including calcium, potassium and magnesium is added to our water, giving it our signature crisp and refreshing taste."
Crosby perfectly embodies "Find Yours." From a walk-on at Eastern Michigan to his current status as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Crosby's journey has been all about finding his "personal peak," an endeavor that will never stop for the three-time Pro Bowler as long as he is playing the game he loves.
Visit zenwtr.com to learn more about the brand and its mission. Its products are also available to purchase at the site.
