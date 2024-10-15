Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on Texas' Arch Manning
When Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury against the University of Texas-San Antonio in Week 3, things could have gone downhill for the Longhorns' national title hopes. However, in stepped the much-hyped Arch Manning, who preceded to dominate.
His long touchdown run went viral and his box score didn't look too bad, either. Nine of 12 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Not a bad performance. It caught the eye of Las Vegas Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Crosby, who spent his formative years in the Lone Star state, acknowledged his admiration for Manning on his podcast, "The Rush."
"First off, Quinn Ewers, obviously horrible unfortunate situation," Crosby said. "But things happen in mysterious ways and that mother----- Arch Manning is a problem. He needs to be on the field ... He's a Manning and he's athletic? It's a f---ing problem."
Ewers returned for the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. He and the Longhorns cruised to a 34-3 victory over the then-18th-ranked Sooners. Despite this, there were calls for Manning's return as the starter.
Manning won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2026. However, fans and media alike are already clamoring to see what the highly-touted nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli can do after his small sampling as a starter.
According to the Athletic, reporting on what anonymous football minds think, there is a lot that the NFL is coveting from Manning.
"He’s just so big,” said an anonymous FB coach, per The Athletic. “He’s fast. He’s got a strong arm. And he’s got the bloodline.”
Another touted Manning's deep ball. The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Nick Baumgardner reviewed the tape on Manning and gave quick analyses on the small sample's returns.
"Arch Manning’s footwork is advanced well beyond his age. His processing and general pocket awareness, however, still need more work. To be fair, neither Peyton nor Eli were experts in these areas as first-time starters. No one really is.
There are times when Arch will stick onto his first read (especially if it’s a deep one) for too long, which either forces an errant throw elsewhere or results in him taking a hit. He hasn’t read every concept perfectly. ... He’s also made some pretty great throws," they wrote. " ... He’s not there today. We’ll see if it ever happens. However, it’s hard not to see how Arch Manning has a little bit of something from every one of the elder men in his family. And if he can become the type of self-correcting, self-driven player his uncles were, then he’ll have a chance to be better than both of them. Grandpa, too."
