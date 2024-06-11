Raiders' Maxx Crosby: 'When the Real Bullets are Flying, That's When You Figure Out Who Your Guys Are'
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been through enough offseasons to know that when it comes to expectations and the outside noise, it ultimately doesn't mean much.
The Raiders have lost just one preseason game in the last two years but failed to make the playoffs in each of those two seasons.
Right now, while Crosby understands the importance of putting in the work in the offseason, he's also making sure to put things into perspective.
"You can't get too caught up in the hype, the noise, the things like that," Crosby said on Tuesday. "We've been preseason Super Bowl contenders, and also, preseason, we're going to lose every game. So, all that s--- doesn't matter. We just got to be ourselves, focus on what's most important, and that's the work, the process, working even when you don't feel great.
"That's what it's really about because right now, everybody's healthy, everyone's happy, everyone's -- sun's bright, things are smooth, you don't have games, you don't have extra media attention, so everything's rainbows and butterflies. But when the real bullets are flying, that's when you figure out who your guys are right now. For me, that's just how I try to stay present because I've been in those situations many, many times, and we got guys that are also in that position. But we got a lot of new guys as well. So, we just got to keep improving and focus on what's important."
Crosby is entering his sixth season as a Raider and has only witnessed one postseason berth in that time.
