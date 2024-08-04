Raiders' Michael Mayer Impressed by New TE Teammate Harrison Bryant
When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders' tight end room, all the talk has been about Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, two of the best tight ends to have come out of the last two NFL Drafts.
In 2022, the two young tight ends were considered the top two at their position in all of college football. Now, they are together as Raiders.
There is another talented player in the Raiders' tight end room, though, one who has been somewhat cast into the shadow of Bowers and Mayer. Harrison Bryant, whom the Raiders added as a free agent this offseason, brings valuable experience to the room, and according to Mayer, he can do everything you need from a tight end.
"Harrison's been great, man," Mayer recently said at training camp. "Harrison, his skill set, he can do it all. He can do it all. And that's what he did with the Browns, and that's what he's kind of done here. He can play Y, he can play F, he can block just like I can block, he can get his hands dirty in the dirt. He's been a great addition, great addition. Positive attitude, leader, all the things you want in a dude that's in his fourth or fifth year. You want him in your room. And our tight end room -- I mean, this is one of the best tight end rooms I've been around."
Bryant spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While in Cleveland, Bryant totaled 791 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 receptions in 65 games. He played every game for the Browns over the past two seasons, making 18 starts in that span.
Like Bowers, Bryant was also a John Mackey Award winner, having posted a 1,000-plus-yard receiving season in his final campaign at Florida Atlantic.
Bryant, Bowers and Mayer make for a very talented tight end room, and the three of them should all make each other better. Bryant's role as a veteran in the room will be crucial, as Bowers and Mayer still need guidance as two very young tight ends in this league.
