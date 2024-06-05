Raiders' Mike Caldwell has 'Pleasure' of Having Continuity in LB Room
Transitions are never easy in the NFL, whether you're a player or a coach. But having continuity can help.
The Las Vegas Raiders have that in their linebacker back room, as they return three of their prominent linebackers -- Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Luke Masterson. With those three having walked the walk, new Raiders linebackers coach Mike Caldwell can rely on their experience as he looks to develop his new unit.
"We got three guys [Deablo, Spillane and Masterson] that have played, understand the game and be productive for us," Caldwell told reporters on Tuesday. "So, it's a pleasure for me being able to come into a room where [I] have guys that have done the job, understand how to do it. Now we can just work on getting better."
A big piece in that development will be Spillane, who turned in a career year in his first season as a Raider.
"I think normally, once you get into Year 3 or 4, you kind of understand the game," Caldwell said. "But just going back to Robert, just watching him from afar, and I told him when I first met him, 'There was a clip that I saw when I was coaching in Tampa, and it was against Derrick Henry, and it made me know your name.' And I've been watching it ever since saying he's continued to make plays and play the game the right way. So, he's a guy that -- he paid his dues, and it's paying off for him."
Spillane posted a career-best 148 tackles last season, which led all Raiders. Deablo finished second with a career-high of his own at 106. Masterson, meanwhile, took a bit of a step backward, making just one start after starting in seven contests his rookie season, but he is still entering just his third season.
Caldwell has a great group to work with, filled with young linebackers who all have so much more to give.
The longtime NFL coach joined the Raiders this offseason after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars the past two seasons.
