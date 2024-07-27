Raiders' Minshew is Used to Waiting to Know His Place on the Depth Chart
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said this week that his team didn't have a timetable on deciding their starting quarterback.
Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II are battling it out for that QB1 spot, and for the time being, that decision will only be made "when it's right," per pierce.
"[The process is] where it was when we left spring," Pierce said. "We got some more practices to go at it, to be honest with you. I don't think it's fair to do it -- I mean, the offseason, there's not pads on. I mean, O-line, D-line, the way that's working out in protection, it's better when we get the pads on. I think you get a better feel for it, overall. And then also, guys just getting into the system right away in the spring, learning it. So, there can be some days where Aidan [O'Connell] looks better than Gardner [Minshew], then some days Gardner [looks better], then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good, to be honest. So, I think it will take its course while we're here in Southern California."
In the meantime, Minshew, who is in his first training camp with the Silver and Black, is only focused on what he can control.
"I'm just trying to get out here, get better, try to lead the team as best I can," Minshew said at training camp on Wednesday. "If I can lead this team to wins, I'll be out there; If Aidan does it better, he'll be out there. But I'm on a journey to get better, myself. And I believe if I can play in this league, play at a high level, went to the Pro Bowl last year, had a blast doing that. And just excited for [it] moving forward."
Having to wait to know his role is not something Minshew is no stranger to.
"My senior year at Washington State, every single game, it was Gardner Minshew, or Trey Tinsley, or Anthony Gordon, so like, it is what is is," Minshew said. "If you're out there, it's going to be a heck of a time, and just going to try to put our best foot forward and lead the team as best we can."
