Raiders' Minshew on What Must Be Done to Earn QB1 Job
Gardner Minshew II was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason to compete for the starting quarterback job. Aidan O'Connell held the spot after stepping in last season and finishing better than he started -- taking care of the ball and leading the Raiders to some key victories down the stretch.
Minshew, a career journeyman, understands the art of a healthy competition. Namely, a QB1 competition. Minshew spoke throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp the importance of getting better through competition and not hoping the opposition gets worse. It is all for the good of the team.
Minshew reiterated that sentiment to reporters on Tuesday.
"It's all a process to get better," he told reporters. "Whether you're in a competition or not, I believe I can play in this league. If I get better, I believe I can play really well in this league. So if I continue to get better, I'll put myself in the best opportunity, and that's all I can really control."
For Minshew, getting better will be adhering to head coach Antonio Pierce's No. 1 rule for his quarterbacks -- ball control.
"I think the big thing for whoever's out there, we gotta take care of the ball," Minshew said. "I think that's going to be a big part of our success ... distribute the ball to the playmakers we have, I think we take care of the ball and I think that's the case for pretty much everybody in the league. You can win."
The race between Minshew and O'Connell has been tight and neither quarterback has seemed to pull ahead of the other so far. The Raiders first preseason game is just days away. They will travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings in the first of three preseason games.
The Raiders have one of the best defenses in the league. One that combines talent and relentlessness. Minnesota could be a crucial point in the quarterback competition with both quarterbacks playing a defense that will be new to their offense and lacking the Silver and Black's firepower.
Minshew said he loved preseason football and the chance to go out and play is "awesome."
"I think with the guys we have it will be a lot of fun," he said. "Chance to go out, make plays, hopefully win."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.