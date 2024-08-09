Raiders Must Avoid Slow Start in 2024
Many Las Vegas Raiders fans remember how rough the start of the 2023 NFL season was for the team.
The Raiders were 2-6 at the halfway point and looked directionless under then-coach Josh McDaniels. The offense was not creative, and the defense could not stop anyone.
The team fell into a deep hole that had fans evaluating potential draft prospects rather than playoff probability.
When Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach, the team had gained enough ground to finish the season with an 8-9 record after it appeared they were headed for disaster.
As the Raiders attempt to reach the postseason in 2024 after their strong close to last year, they must avoid a similar situation to the one they faced in 2023.
Teams have made the postseason in the past after rough starts to the year, but it is not a common trend, so Pierce and the Raiders have to avoid being trendsetters and win as many games as possible early in the season.
Offensively, the Raiders have to be balanced. They have to be able to run the football effectively and beat teams through the air.
Defensively, the Raiders cannot give up big plays. They constantly gave up big plays during the first half stretch of the 2023 season, something that improved under Pierce when he took over.
The Raiders have a good stretch to start the season. They open with the Los Angeles Chargers, then take a tough road trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, and then have a stretch against the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.
If the Raiders can go 4-1 or 3-2 in that stretch, they put themselves in a better position than they were in 2023.
After that, the Raiders will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs in a tougher three-game stretch. The Raiders will need to pull a few upsets to maintain a good record before the halfway point.
The Raiders want to avoid repeating the beginning of the 2023 season. If they execute things better in the first half of the year, the year looks much different.
If Las Vegas can start the 2024 season better than 2023, it will give itself a much better shot at returning to the postseason.
