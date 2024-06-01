Raiders Must Decide DL Rotations
The Las Vegas Raiders could have a dominant defensive line for the first time in what feels like forever.
From outside rushers to guys who could cause problems on the interior, the Raiders can attack offensive lines and get after quarterbacks from all over the defensive line.
Adding Christian Wilkins in free agency gives the Raiders a scary duo at defensive tackle with him and Maxx Crosby off the edge.
Beyond just the stars, the Raiders have solid young talent and impressive depth. Malcolm Koonce is a starter who broke out last season. Tyree Wilson’s rookie season was a mixed bag, but he showed flashes of versatility, inside and outside.
John Jenkins and Adam Butler were impressive last season. Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera are young interior defensive linemen who could be in line for more playing time.
With stars at the top and lots of depth ready to contribute, Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham now have to decide who is going to play – and how much.
According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby and Koonce played the most snaps off the edge (Crosby at 1,080, Koonce at 501). There’s no reason to believe those two won’t be the starters at each defensive end position.
Jenkins and Butler led defensive tackles in snaps. Wilkins played 968 snaps for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, which would have led the Raiders. The addition of Wilkins likely means a reduction in snaps for Jenkins or Butler, but one of those two will start, and the other should still factor in strongly.
It’s up to Pierce and Graham to determine who will earn the most snaps in 2024. Wilkins figures to slot in as a starter, and it could be a battle between Jenkins and Butler to see who becomes the starter opposite Wilkins.
Could Young or Silvera challenge for a starting role? Young was a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Silvera was a seventh-round selection in the same draft and perfectly fits Graham’s scheme.
The Raiders’ defensive coaches must consider several factors, including the offense of the team they’re playing, each player’s skill set, and whoever breaks out in the preseason.
Having so many talented players and trying to figure out where to play them is a good problem to have. The Raiders are thankful to have that ‘problem’ in the trenches.
