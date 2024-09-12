Raiders Must Get Back to Playing Disciplined Football
The Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday displayed areas the team improved in over the offseason and areas that still need additional work.
Then, more minor issues that may not have seemed like a big deal but were, such as the untimely penalties the Raiders were called for. The Raiders could not stop beating themselves on Sunday against the Chargers, routinely making various mistakes in their AFC West matchup.
The number of penalties was not necessarily the problem, as the Raiders were only penalized twice for 50 yards during the game. However, the two penalties came at pivotal times for the Raiders: one penalty came on one of the Raiders’ most productive runs of the day, and the other penalty came on a play where the Raiders’ defense sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Upon taking over the team last season, Coach Antonio Pierce emphasized discipline and limiting penalties on game day. The Raiders were one of the least penalized teams after Pierce became the team's interim head coach.
While the Raiders were only penalized twice against the Chargers on Sunday, Pierce still noted those two penalties impacted the game and that the team has to do a better job of playing within the game's rules and limiting turnovers.
“Yeah, well, we had two penalties, which one was costly because it was on a big run,” Pierce said. “And then we had the offsides penalty, that was a sack. So, we had two penalties in the game. The thing that's disappointing was just, obviously, the little deal down there in the end zone. And I get it. We're protecting our teammates, but we never want to put ourselves in a position where it's possibly ejection, fines, or suspension down the road.”
The Raiders are on the road for the second consecutive week. They will now travel east to face reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce and the Raiders must do many things differently to pull off an upset against a Ravens team that led the league in total yardage.
The Raiders have many things working against them weekly, especially on offense. They must not beat themselves like they did against the Chargers if they hope to have a successful season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.