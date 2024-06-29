Raiders Must Improve on the Road in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders were not a good road team in 2023.
The Raiders posted a 2-6 record away from Allegiant Stadium next season, which must improve in 2024 to be a postseason team.
The Raiders opened last season with a victory against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. On Christmas Day, they pulled off an impressive comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, they suffered losses to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts on the road in 2023.
The Raiders have a tough road schedule in 2024, so they need to win some games they won’t be favored in to reach the goals they have set for themselves.
Let’s take a look at the Raiders’ upcoming road schedule.
Like 2023, the Raiders will play their first two games of the season on the road. They start with a divisional showdown against the Chargers.
Los Angeles has a lot of new pieces, including a new head coach leading the way in Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers selected massive Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to protect Justin Herbert.
The Raiders dismantled the Chargers the last time they played to the tune of a 63-21 blowout. They hope to keep that momentum going as the Chargers begin the post-Keenan Allen era.
Next, the Raiders face off against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the top teams in the league. Lamar Jackson is fresh off his second MVP season, looking to get the Ravens over the hump and to a Super Bowl.
This will be a tough game for the Raiders. However, they defeated Baltimore the last time they played, so anything is possible.
Las Vegas will face the Broncos in Week 5. The Raiders have dominated the Broncos in recent years, which could continue in 2024. They then head back to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were a playoff team last season after getting healthy and should be again in 2024 if they remain healthy.
In Week 9, the Raiders travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals missed the playoffs after losing Joe Burrow to a hand injury. Now that he is back healthy, the Bengals should be Super Bowl contenders again. This game will be tough for the Raiders.
After that, it’s another Hard Rock Stadium showdown against the Dolphins, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Raiders held that offense in check last season and will need to do so again to have a shot to win.
The Raiders play back-to-back road games in Weeks 13 and 14 against the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to pull off another road upset and then take on a Buccaneers team led by Baker Mayfield.
They wrap up their road schedule by facing a familiar foe: Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. This will be the first time Carr faces the Raiders since leaving last offseason.
The Raiders have a chance to have a better road record this upcoming season than they did in 2023. It’s almost required they do if they want to be back in the postseason.
