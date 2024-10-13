Raiders Must Prepare for Both Steelers QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their Sunday afternoon match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, desperate for a win.
The Raiders are already without several key contributors and could be without more. Davante Adams, Michael Mayer, and Christian Wilkins are already out, while Jakobi Meyers and Thayer Munford Jr. are game-time decisions.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team will face an uphill battle to beat a Steelers team that is built on toughness.
The Steelers have been successful with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. However, Russell Wilson, who was originally going to be their starter before his injury, is now healthy.
Will the Steelers keep their momentum going with Fields as the starter? Or will they go back to their original plan of starting Wilson?
Either way, the Raiders must be ready for both.
This offseason, the Steelers overhauled their entire quarterback room. They traded away Kenny Pickett and let Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky walk. They signed Wilson and traded for Fields, giving them two better options than what they had previously.
Wilson and Fields play two very different styles of football. Fields is much more mobile and likes to throw the ball over the middle of the field in the intermediate game, while Wilson is a more traditional pocket passer who takes shots downfield and throws one of the best deep balls in the NFL.
Which quarterback would the Raiders prefer? Based on their defensive style of play, they would likely prefer to see Wilson. If he is not 100 percent healthy from his calf injury, Maxx Crosby could get after him and make him escape the pocket, which the Steelers do not want him to do.
However, the Raiders must still prepare to see Fields, who has gashed teams with his legs this season. His element of mobility, plus his elite escapability and how tough he is to tackle, make him a difficult cover.
The Raiders cannot underestimate Wilson, though. He is an elite processor who adds a stronger vertical passing element to this offense.
While the Raiders will certainly need to prepare for the run, they will also have their hands full, potentially dealing with two quarterbacks with different styles.
