Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Going Up Against Davante Adams is a 'Blessing'
One of the best parts about having All-Pro-caliber players on your team is the competitiveness they can bring out of the rest of the team.
If you can handle yourself against a player like wide receiver Davante Adams or defensive end Maxx Crosby, you can take on anyone the league throws at you.
The Raiders' secondary is already a strong unit, but it continues to develop due in large part to the play of Adams in practice.
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, who looks to have another big year this season, is grateful to have someone like Adams to match up against.
"Davante is Davante. Tae is Tae," Hobbs said at training camp on Monday. "And it's a blessing for me and all the other guys to get to go against a Hall of Famer like that. He adds just a different aura to not only the offense but our team as a whole. Great guy."
Hobbs said he watched a bit of the Netflix docuseries, "Receiver," which, of course, featured his teammate, Adams. The show highlighted some moments where Adams expressed some frustrations last season, but Hobbs felt it didn't paint the whole picture.
"That's ball. I feel like that Netflix series, they do what they did, and the media likes to cut parts. Only show you certain parts. They don't show you all of the positive or all of the negative. It depends on what they want to show. But Tae's a, like I said, amazing teammate, and I feel like they made him look a certain type of way. But we know what it is as a team."
Hobbs enters his fourth season already and third with Adams. He's already gone up against some of the best receivers the league has to offer, and he's a better player for it.
Hobbs comes off his best year yet, having totaled 86 tackles, six for losses, a sack, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception in just 13 games. If he can stay healthy, there's no limit to what kind of 2024-25 campaign he can have. This season is going to be a crucial one for him and the rest of the Raiders' talented secondary.
