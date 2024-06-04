Raiders' Nate Hobbs Talks Underrated CBs, Garrett Wilson
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs proved his value to the team in 2023.
He had a career-best season despite still dealing with injuries. That has been a major concern for him in his career, and while it was last season, he was as effective as he’s ever been.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby called Hobbs the best Nickel cornerback in the NFL. Hobbs could be considered one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league if he can stay healthy.
Hobbs was asked who he thinks are the league's most underrated corners on the latest episode of Crosby's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby. "
“It’s hard to be consistent at cornerback in the league, to be consistently good,” Hobbs said. “He’s underrated, but he’s not; I’m going to go ahead and give it to Jaire Alexander. He’s underrated, but he’s not. I’m just going to go off the past season. Jaylon Johnson.”
Hobbs had to think about his answer for a while before arriving at the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears stars. Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro, while Johnson was named a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro for the first time in 2023.
Inversely, Hobbs also talked about one of the toughest receivers in the league to cover: New York Jets star Garrett Wilson. He shared a story of when he got matched up with the young Wilson.
“I was in the slot, and I had been watching film all week," Hobbs said. "I got locked in with his a--. This man was out there playing basketball. He’s at two on the ball; he’s running that slot fade; he does his little extra shake and then bursts. It’s like the fourth quarter; I’m looking at the sticks, it’s like 3rd and medium. So, teams will try to mind-freak you. You’re going to be like, ‘Okay, they’re going to run sticks and then throw a shot.’ I’ve been watching this formation all week. They’re going to run a slot fade.”
Hobbs was wrong.
“He must have came off, snap of the ball, quick as f---, I’m like, ‘S---, let me get my space, we’re going to run,’" he said. "I turned my hips, and he put his foot in the ground so crazy. My s--- was on a picture, like, M.J. when Allen Iverson was crossing his a-- over.”
It’s refreshing to see players give props to their contemporaries in the league, and Hobbs was complimentary of some of the league’s top players.
