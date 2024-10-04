Raiders Need Meyers to Step Up Now
The vibes around the Las Vegas Raiders are tumultuous right now.
Although they are coming off a victory against the Cleveland Browns and have a chance to take down a rival they have owned for years, Raiders fans’ attention is not on the upcoming matchup.
After star wide receiver Davante Adams’ reported trade request, Raider Nation has become more pessimistic about an already struggling offensive group.
However, the players in the building cannot think about the outside noise. They can only pay attention to their upcoming match-up against an improved Broncos defense.
So, how do the Raiders improve offensively, and how do they do that without Adams on the field? Remember, Adams would likely be out this week anyway due to a hamstring injury.
It starts with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders brought in Meyers last season to complement Adams. He started off the year hot, catching 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns through the first seven games of the 2023 season.
Meyers has 19 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown through four games this year. If he maintains those numbers all season, he would finish the year with 81 receptions, 854 yards, and four touchdowns, which would be impressive for a No. 2 receiver.
However, if the Raiders do not have Adams in the fold, Las Vegas will need more from Meyers if they want to reach their goals of making the postseason.
Is Meyers capable of taking his game to another level?
Some receivers have natural gifts that make them stars. Meyers's high football IQ allows him to consistently find soft spots in defenses and pick up first downs.
Meyers did not post the best numbers of his career with the Raiders in 2023, but he arguably had the best season of his career in what was maybe the most defined role of his NFL career.
The Raiders have not gotten their offense going this season, and that could be worse without Adams involved.
Coach Antonio Pierce will turn to his second receiver to become the first receiver. It is up to Meyers whether or not he will rise to the occasion.
And if the Raiders want to achieve their season goals, he may have no choice.
