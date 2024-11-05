Raiders Need to Be Careful About Reaching for a QB
After the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will search for their franchise quarterback. The Raiders are in their bye week and mid-way through the season they sit at 2-7.
The Raiders tried to bring in veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to play the position at least this season and see if he could give them what they needed. But Minshew has been a disappointment all season. Multiple turnovers, a lack of awareness in the pocket, and just bad decision-making.
The Raiders then turned to Aidan O'Connell, but that only lasted two starts this season, as O'Connell was put on injured reserve after Week 7.
The Raiders season and team would be in a different position if they had good quarterback play. The Raiders will have a chance to scout and find their franchise quarter in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about how the Raiders need to be careful about reaching for a quarterback in the draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I know, right now, there is not one guy that everyone says he is the guy," said Carpenter. "This is where it is a crapshoot to say we got to get this pick because there may not be anybody there. And you may take a quarterback just to get your fans happy and let Brock Bowers go. This is where I respect Tom Telesco so much. He could have taken a quarterback last year, that they were unsure about and let a Brock Bowers go ... I respect how they operate ... You got to let this play out.
"You do not need to reach. You do not want to reach," said Schopp. "Let us talk about reaching the quarterback position. We are talking about a size situation. Where a guy is either undersized or is questionable in health because of his age. We also need to look at somewhat of the game experience.
"Does a guy like Ewers have enough game experience? Verus a Carson Beck who got a whole lot of experience being in that Georgia program ... Shedeur Sanders, is that going to come with some baggage? Yes. Do the Raiders need baggage, hype, and excitement? I do not think so ... They need to be worried about winning most. When you talk about the evaluation process that you said lightly began for the quarterbacks. I am sure the Raiders are aware of who is out there ... As soon as they know hey, this is who we are, this is going to be our identity, probably the better they can come together as an organization ... You do not want to reach for a quarterback at the top."
