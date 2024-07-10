Raiders Need to be Physically and Mentally Prepared for Training Camp
With the 4th of July now behind them, the Las Vegas Raiders are locked in and in full football and training camp mode.
The key things the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff will look for in players are if they came to training camp in shape and how much of the system -- both on offense and defense -- did the players remember.
The Raiders spent time in minicamp and OTAs mostly teaching the new schemes they are going to have under new head coach Antonio Pierce. The offense will be the most important unit as they are installing a whole new playbook that will help their players utilize their skills.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr previewed the Raiders' upcoming training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"During OTAs and minicamp, the Raiders were able to install everything that they had known up to that point," Carpenter said. "There are new things that are going to be implemented in training camp. I was told pretty much all of the defense is in and probably 90% of the offense. Almost all is installed. .... The offseason is for installation, not elevation. That is why the only evaluating I did was on things you could not tell without pads on. But now that we are headed to camp, how much are these guys able to retain? If they are able to retain a high amount of it, if they are able to come in, in great shape with high retention, it puts the Raiders that far ahead on the ladder. And that is really important.
"I want to remind you about retention. The first is physically. ... You are a professional. You are expected to show up Day 1, a lot of teams do beep tests or they do quick tests just to make sure you are in shape. You are expected to show up in shape. You are expected to play football on Day 1. The other is, are you retaining the knowledge that you gain over the offseason? These guys all have been given their playbooks; they have got a lot. ... They got everything ready to go for camp."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.