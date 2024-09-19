Raiders Need to Stack up Wins in Upcoming Stretch
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off two weeks of facing good competition, both contests having come on the road.
The Raiders now return to Las Vegas for their home opener. They will be facing the Carolina Panthers, who will come into town 0-2 and with a recent quarterback change. The Panthers are widely considered the worst team in the NFL.
Anything could happen on any given Sunday in the NFL. For the Raiders, if they want to get back to the playoffs, they have to take advantage of their upcoming schedule. Las Vegas has some favorable games it should win.
It starts Sunday with the Panthers.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' upcoming schedule on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It is important for the Raiders to begin stacking wins on top of each other," Carpenter said. "To begin stacking successes on top of each other. That is the next step in the evolution of becoming a championship organization. ... Because it is essential. Sometimes, with the Raiders, it is almost like they will start to build a foundation and then get washed away like you are building on sand. ... Good teams find a way to win when they are not playing well... When you are a franchise like the Raiders, your goal is not to win one game. ... I think it was very massive. After the game on Sunday, Davante [Adams] commented that it was a big win, but it is not like we won the Super Bowl. He sent a massive message to his team. ... In the process of building a champion, they got to continue to stack. But the game this week is not against the Carolina Panthers. The game this week is against themselves. This game this week is the standard that they set. The great teams come out and steamroll the people they are supposed to steamroll. Beat the people they are supposed to beat. And occasionally grab and upset on the road, which is what they [Raiders] did. One of the things I am looking for out of the Raiders this week is that mentality."
