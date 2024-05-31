Raiders' O'Connell, Minshew 'Bringing the Best Out of Each Other'
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason publicly announcing they were planning on having a competition for their starting quarterback position next season. This was done before they had a legitimate second option at quarterback to compete with current starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell, leading to weeks of speculation about the team’s plans at quarterback.
That changed when new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew earlier this offseason to compete with O’Connell for the starting position. While O’Connell has earned the trust and respect of his teammates, Minshew possesses valuable experience O’Connell does not. This will make for an exciting battle during training camp during this offseason.
O’Connell, the second-year quarterback out of Purdue, performed admirably down the stretch last season, leading the team to a 5-4 record after being unexpectedly named the starter halfway through the season. O’Connell faced plenty of adversity during his rookie season but handled it well. He looks to solidify himself as the team’s starter with a productive training camp. So far, O’Connell looks bigger and stronger in practice and seems to be learning the playbook well.
The Raiders’ primary goal in bringing in Minshew was to get the best out of O’Connell this offseason and have a quality option behind O’Connell during the season. Last season, the Raiders had no quality options at quarterback behind O’Connell, and they are trying to avoid that this season.
Raiders quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello told reporters on Wednesday that the two quarterbacks have pushed each other in early practices this offseason.
“Been very pleased,” Scangarello said. “I mean, it's competitive. They're both incredible, good personalities. They balance each other well. They're different in how they approach it, and they’re different in how they play, but their mindsets are similar. They're bringing out the best in each other. We've thrown a lot at them, and they've handled it well. But I feel like we got great opportunities for one of these guys to lead us to do some great things. And I think that both of them are capable, and the style of play is probably a little different with each, but it's exciting, and they both bring a lot to the table.”
