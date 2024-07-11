Raiders' O'Connell Not Given Credit He Deserves Despite Admirable Finish to Rookie Season
Aidan O'Connell is entering the most important training camp of his young NFL career yet.
The second-year Las Vegas Raiders quarterback will be looking to retain his job as the team's starting quarterback, and if he gets it, he will have the demanding task of keeping it.
O'Connell did enough to earn the right to be in the discussion, leading the Silver and Black to a 5-4 record down the stretch last season while defeating all three of the Raiders' division rivals, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Even so, O'Connell continues to be counted out.
In BucsGameday's River Wells' recent ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks, O'Connell wasn't even listed. His quarterback competitor Gardner Minshew II was assumed to be the starter and was ranked No. 23.
Here's what's funny: O'Connell beat two of the quarterbacks on the list: Patrick Mahomes (No. 1) and Daniel Jones (No. 31). The Raiders, as a whole, defeated four of them: Mahomes, Jones, Russell Wilson and Jordan Love.
O'Connell finished his rookie campaign with 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns on 213 completions in 12 games, throwing just seven interceptions.
Sure, O'Connell didn't set the world on fire, but he didn't do anything not to deserve a spot, either. After all, there are five quarterbacks on this list who have yet to even play a down in the NFL.
And why the assumption that Minshew starts? Antonio Pierce and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams have said that it's O'Connell's job to lose. That's coming directly from the TEAM.
This is a perfect example of why offseason rankings can't be taken too seriously.