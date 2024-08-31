Raiders' O-Line Has Had a Lot to 'Adapt' to Ahead of 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was arguably its most improved unit this offseason.
The group has had to make its fair share of adjustments, however, whether it's been injuries, the quarterback battle, the change at running back or the new offense.
"I just think we've been able to adapt through everything," said Raiders center Andre James when he recently addressed the media. "Not knowing who the quarterback's going to be, just new pieces all around, learning a whole new offense. Just the guys' attitudes through it all has been the biggest notice. No matter what we're going to do, we're just going to do it full speed, and we're going to correct it on film."
As James said, his unit had to prepare while blocking for two different quarterbacks sharing reps under center. Now, they know Gardner Minshew II is their guy. For returners in the room, like James, minshew's play is new to them, as they haven't blocked for a mobile quarterback who can operate in and out of the pocket before.
"It's nice," James said. "It's nice to have those guys who can move around a little bit; it kind of makes the defense -- it's not so much rush-crush, you got to kind of respect the quarterback at that point. And you can kind of feel him being able to move the pocket and play action and the stuff that we're using. So, it's nice."
In terms of the run game, the offensive line is clearing gaps for a new starting running back as well with Zamir White. While White did start the final four games of the 2024 season, it's the first time he will be heading into Week 1 as the starter.
"He's been hitting the hole," James said. "And it's fun to watch him, how he's -- in OTAs, he was kind of learning and kind of getting used to all the run fits and see how we're going to block these things. And the last couple of weeks, he's really grown a lot, and I think he's really starting to see it, so I'm excited for him."
