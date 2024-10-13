Raiders' O-Line Will be Put to the Test Against the Steelers
Entering the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were extremely thin along the offensive line.
However, General Manager Tom Telesco wisely used the draft to add talent players to the unit in preparation for the season. The Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers and two offensive linemen with their first three picks of the draft.
While their rookie offensive linemen have responded well, they have yet to face the type of defensive line they will face Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Glaze will likely face defensive end TJ Watt at some point.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes his time practicing against Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will serve him well.
“Ying and yang right there,” Pierce said. “I mean, like wow. If you could have a better person to go against in each and every practice, and we always start off practice with competition. So like today, Maxx [Crosby] is practicing, so he'll get some good reps there versus Maxx.
“But T.J. [Watt] is a is a very, very intriguing player when you watch him because he can drop, doesn't play every snap like Maxx, but he's very effective. And for some reason, when the game is on the line on third down or in the red zone, man you better know where 90 is. And hopefully, we got enough hands and eyes on him at all times."
While the Raiders have to focus on Watt, Pierce noted the Steelers have another defensive lineman that will demand the focus of the Raiders’ offensive line. Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward will be another player the Silver and Black must find a way to contain on Sunday.
"Yeah, I mean you're talking about one of the best probably of all time inside and just a good system pro,” Pierce said. “I mean, he's a badass. I just remember two years ago him just pretty much tearing our game apart. We played up there in Pittsburgh I think it was Christmas Eve. But a really good player, physical. I mean, it starts with him.
“When he's in the game, it's difficult to run the ball, especially at him. You've got to find ways to get big boy moving there, but I think our guys are up for the challenge, right? We've got two young guards there with Dylan [Parham] and Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. I know Jackson, I kind of got Jackson going a little bit. He wears that five-eight. I said, 'Man, it's a good week for five-eight to play really well,' so that's good."
The Raiders’ offensive line will undoubtedly have its work cut out against the Steelers’ defensive line. The game will likely be decided, or at least heavily impacted by, how well the Raiders’ offensive line does against the Steelers’ defensive line. Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy must devise a creative game plan to help his shorthanded offense be productive.
