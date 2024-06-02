Raiders OC Luke Getsy Has Many Versatile Players to Utilize on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has many players who can line up at various positions on the football field. Multiple offensive linemen can do so, and multiple wide receivers have skill sets that allow them to be used differently. Getsy notes that coaches on both sides of the ball want players who are versatile enough to help the team in various ways.
"That's huge, right? Because, again, just looking across the league from a defensive perspective, everybody's trying to do that on defense, too,” Getsy said. “They want the D-end that can rush and cover. They want the linebacker that can rush and cover. They want the nickel that can fit a B-gap and guard a slot, right? So, everyone's trying to find that. And the same thing on offense.”
Last season, the Raiders struggled on offense partly because of their lack of creativity and flexibility. This offseason, the Raiders made many changes to their roster to help ensure that wasn’t a problem again this season. However, part of the reason they hired Getsy was to find a way to best utilize the talent the Raiders have on offense, especially at the skill positions.
“We're doing the same thing,” Getsy continued. “The more flexibility you have with a player, that gives you more opportunity to do a bunch of different things. And then the second part of what you said is that the more people that you can have that can do those things, that's when your offense can get really good. When you have three different guys that could run a one route, or three different guys that can do one type of concept, now you're putting fear in the defense in a completely different way."
Las Vegas has one of the highest-paid wide receiver corps in the league. They have four running backs who can all help make Getsy’s job easier, and they return most of the offensive line they’ve had over the last few seasons. As the Raiders enter this season with many new additions, Getsy will need to figure out how to maximize his talented offensive roster for the Raiders to have a successful season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.