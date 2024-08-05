Raiders OC Luke Getsy Helping QBs Toe the Line of Making Plays, Protecting the Ball
One of the most significant areas of focus for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense this offseason was undoubtedly becoming more explosive.
Last season, the Raiders' offense failed to connect on many big plays. Their inability to do so negatively impacted their rushing attack and held the offense back all season. The Raiders' offense went through multiple phases last season, from unsuccessfully trying to connect on explosive plays to rarely trying to connect on them, as, at times, doing so led to back-breaking turnovers.
The Raiders offense’s inability to create explosive plays led to the unit becoming predictable and relatively easy for opposing defenses to stop on gamedays. The Raiders hired Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to help the offense, specifically in the explosive play category. As the Raiders continued to install Getsy’s offense, he noted his thought process on balancing the need for explosive plays while protecting the ball.
“Yeah, I think that's the name of the game because I think the calculated risk is a huge part of playing the quarterback position,” Getsy recently said at training camp. “And so, you want to be able to take the smart chances and know that if everyone's on the same page, usually you have that mentality of, 'I'm going to give my guy a chance, and my guy is going to protect me on the other end of it.'
But it's the ones that we are just throwing out there, or we're just saying we're hoping those are the ones you want to eliminate. And I think the guys are doing a really good job. Now that everybody has a much better understanding of what the heck's going on out there, I think we're getting a lot more of the calculated risks, and they're getting more reward for it, too."
Turnovers were a significant part of the Raiders' struggles last season, specifically from the quarterback position. All three Raiders quarterbacks who played last season had difficulty protecting the ball at one point or another. The Raiders’ offense cut down on the turnovers as the season went on but still struggled to create big plays.
As Getsy aims to help improve the Raiders’ offense, finding a way to increase the number of explosive plays will likely be one of the most significant ways he can help improve the unit.
