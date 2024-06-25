Raiders OC Luke Getsy in Search of Specific Qualities in QB Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter training camp with a competition for the starting quarterback position.
After unexpectedly being named the starter as a rookie halfway through the season and leading the team to a 5-4 record during the second half of last season, second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell will battle with newly added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco signed Minshew earlier this offseason with the expectation that Minshew would be a viable starting quarterback for the team or at least a solid backup to O’Connell.
Both quarterbacks possess unique skills that give each a legitimate chance of winning the starting job. O’Connell has the trust of the locker room after navigating a problematic situation as a rookie last season. Minshew has significantly more experience in the league than O’Connell does.
However, both quarterbacks are learning a new offensive system, and even O’Connell, with his familiarity with the offensive players, is playing behind multiple new faces along the offensive line.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is in his first season with the Raiders and is installing a new offense with the Raiders offense. The team has the difficult task of holding a quarterback competition while also installing a new offense, with new players scattered along the offensive side of the ball. Getsy knows just what it is he is looking for from his players.
“Yeah, I don't think 'traits' necessarily is the right word,” Getsy said. “I think the evaluation is of the performance on a whole. I think there's a lot of parts to it. I think it's the operation, right, making sure we're taking care of the football. And then the production part of it. I think, like you said, this is a long process.
“We're at the beginning stages of it. Everyone is trying to get a grasp of what we're trying to accomplish, not just the QBs but everybody. And so, the good thing is we have a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off, and they're competitive, but they're great teammates, too, at the same time. So, the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun."
