Raiders OC Luke Getsy Looking to Put Players in the Best Position to Succeed
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense struggled last season for many reasons. Along with having a flawed offensive roster, the Raiders also had a flawed offensive game plan, especially for the first half of last season. The Raiders’ offense routinely played games last season in which they looked out of sorts.
The unit lacked a true identity and entered each game with an outdated game plan that cost them games. As second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew battle for the starting position, Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy plans to implement a new offensive scheme that should help the Raiders’ offense alleviate some of the concerns from last season.
"I think there's certain things that are kind of non-negotiable in your playstyle, right, and the mindset that you want to bring, no matter what style of play you have to have,” Getsy said. “And fortunately, I've been around a lot of really good football coaches that have kind of exposed me to a lot of different styles of play and different ways of approaching teams and finding different ways to attack the different styles of defense that we face each week.
“And so, that's never going to change, and I think part of our job is -- I mean, you could go into Week 3 thinking you have one style of roster, and in Week 4, it can be completely different, right? I mean, just using that example, we had completely two different styles of QBs in Chicago, and you go to different games, and you have different ways of playing the game. That part of it is all real.”
Getsy said one of the most critical factors of his job as the offensive coordinator is to maximize the players’ talent and put them in a position to play to their strengths. This philosophy will be a welcome addition to the players in the locker room this season who were there last season. After the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, multiple players alluded to feeling they were not put in a position to succeed under McDaniels.
If everything goes as planned, that will not happen under Getsy.
“I think the most important thing is finding a way to maximize the type of guy that you have, figuring out what they do well, and that's the phase that we're in right now,” Getsy said. “We're all trying to figure each other out and figure out what we do best."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.