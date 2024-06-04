Raiders OC Luke Getsy on OL Thayer Munford
The Las Vegas Raiders will have many new faces on their roster this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas replaced multiple players on offense this offseason. The position group with the most change was undoubtedly their offensive line. After losing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and offensive guard Greg Van Roten, the Raiders used free agency to add depth to their offensive line.
However, the Raiders looked in-house for their starting right tackle. While many suggested the Raiders needed a new right tackle, the Raiders’ front office believed in the right tackle they have had on the roster for years, Thayer Munford. While the Raiders certainly needed depth at every position on their offensive line, Munford started 14 games for the Silver and Black over the last two seasons, including ten starts last season.
Like Las Vegas’ front office, Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes Munford’s versatility makes him one of the most talented players on the offensive line. Getsy notes Munford’s ability to successfully play on the left and right side of the offensive line makes him a valuable asset to the team.
"I think as much as anything, when you have comfort in knowing what you're supposed to do, I think that gives you the confidence to go out and execute your assignment at a higher level," Getsy said. "And so, I think what's unique about Thayer is that he is talented enough to play either side, and he showed that last year, right? I mean, playing on both sides, starting on both sides.
“I think that's a really cool element that we get to have exposure to. And so, that part of it is whether you have more experience playing on one side or the other, that's usually what that's a reflection of. He has more comfort because you've done it more times. And so, I think our style of play that we have and him having an opportunity to learn it right away now as we get into this thing and him getting opportunities at one position will only benefit him. He'll probably be saying the other way by the end of it."
