Raiders OC Luke Getsy's Importance Cannot Be Overstated
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for the upcoming season, they have carefully examined their mistakes from last season and worked tirelessly to correct them.
General Manager Tom Telesco came in and instantly began to address many of the issues that plagued the Silver and Black last season. Telesco made multiple moves that improved the Raiders roster heading into this season.
In Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders addressed arguably the organization’s two most significant issues from last season. Telesco addressed the offensive line by retaining veteran center Andre James and adding a starting offensive lineman via the NFL Draft by selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson. Telesco also added one of the best tight ends in college football, Brock Bowers, to the roster, pairing him with Michael Mayer.
The move gives the Raiders one of the top tight end duos in the National Football League.
Telesco addressed the running back position by wisely not overpaying to keep running back Josh Jacobs but resigning veteran Ameer Abduallah and signing former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, pairing both with Zamir White. Telesco even added veteran Michael Gallup to an already talented group of wide receivers. The Raiders undoubtedly have a significantly improved offense, and the addition of former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins helped improve the Raiders' defense.
However, for all the new additions the Raiders made this offseason to help improve their team, adding new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy may be the most significant. Getsy, who was most recently with the Chicago Bears, brings an offensive scheme and game plan much more diverse than the one the Raiders had last season.
While Getsy did have his ups and downs in Chicago, last season’s Bears offensive roster was one of the few in the league with as many issues as last season’s Raiders offense. While Getsy’s most recent stint is what people will remember the most, he was also a part of an explosive offense while with the Green Bay Packers, which gives him a familiarity with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams that none of the Raiders play callers have had since Adams arrived in Las Vegas.
Like most of the Raiders' coaches and players, Getsy has room for improvement, but he is undoubtedly better than what the Raiders had at the offensive coordinator position last season. Getsy and the Raiders offense will likely struggle early as they install a new offense this offseason. However, with Getsy, the Raiders addressed one of the most pressing issues from last season: the outdated and predictable playcalling on offense and the inability to make adjustments.
As the Raiders embark on yet another season, Getsy’s importance cannot be overstated.
