Raiders OC Luke Getsy's Versatility Was on Display Against Ravens
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost the season's first game to the Los Angeles Chargers, they headed east to face the Baltimore Ravens and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson. The Raiders entered the matchup against the Ravens as double-digit underdogs after their offense struggled to get much going against the Chargers.
The Raiders' offense struggled again in the first half against a stout Ravens defense, scoring only six points and looking out of sorts for most of the first half. During the first half, the offense looked similar to how it did against the Chargers: stagnant and unable to move the ball or score points consistently.
However, the Raiders' offense started to get going when it mattered the most, putting together extensive scoring drives in the second half that helped them secure their first victory. After a game and a half of subpar offensive play, the Raiders offense finally started to figure things out in the second half after Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy ditched their original game plan and mixed up the playcalling.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II said everyone on the offense was excited about their success in the second half.
“[It] felt great, man,” Minshew said after the game. “We started getting [Davante Adams] involved. Brock [Bowers] was balling. [Jakobi Meyers] had a huge catch. [Zamir White] had some runs. Like, that is what it can be, and thats our challenge: to be consistent with that. I look forward to continuing to build on that momentum. I think everybody feels pretty great about it. There is a ton of tape to clean up, and we are going to do that. I think everybody feels and believes what we can be as an offense.”
The Raiders' offense looked like a different unit, scoring more points in the second half against the Ravens than the previous six quarters combined. Minshew took responsibility for his poor play in the first half and said the team’s success in the second half was simply a matter of the Raiders’ offense executing better.
“I think it was about us, just executing better,” Minshew said. “I did not play good enough in the first half. I thought the protection was really good in the second half. Then, we just had guys on the outside making plays.”
