Raiders' Offense Eager to Face the Defense Again This Week in Training Camp
After struggling all of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders offense will undoubtedly have more question marks surrounding it than any other unit this season.
While General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders made many changes to the offensive roster and coaching staff this offseason, there will still be many unanswered questions until the offense hits the field for the first few games of the upcoming season.
Although the offense is installing a new offense as they enter their first season with Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, and the defense is flying around as they enter their third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, Getsy said both units are having success against each other at different times and helping each other improve.
The Raiders have worked hard in training camp to fix many of the issues that plagued the offense last season, but Getsy notes that the actual test of the unit’s progress will be how they perform as the team continues to practice with pads on.
“I think that we're on a really good pace right now,” Getsy recently said at training camp. “I think, like we've said, there's been a really cool competitiveness, like the gives and takes of both offensively and defensively. But in the end, the pads come on now, so the physicality part of it is going to stand out.
"And so that part of it is going to be the most important, and we know what kind of style of play that AP [Antonio Pierce] wants to bring to this, and that's what we want to be. We hope that as you guys come out here the next couple of days you feel that.”
The Raiders offense has continued to feed off the energy the Raiders defense brings to every practice. After a season in which the Raiders offense rarely showed much passion, being pushed daily by one of the league’s best defenses can only be good for the unit. A revamped roster, a more fierce attitude, a more competent offensive coordinator, and an offense suited for today’s National Football League than their offensive scheme last season could go a long way for Getsy and the Raiders' offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.