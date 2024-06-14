Raiders' Offense Must Be Balanced in 2024
All eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2024.
There are question marks about how efficient the offense can be, from the run game to the quarterback. The Raiders must answer these questions if they want to be a better offensive team this upcoming season.
The Raiders have talented pass catchers and a stable offensive line group, which is a solid foundation. If they can figure out who their quarterback is and improve the run game, this offense could surprise some people.
The Raiders can’t get caught running or throwing the ball too much. They have to have a balanced offensive attack to be efficient.
So, how do they do that? It starts with establishing the run.
There are some new pieces to the puzzle for this Silver and Black offense.
Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, a coach known for scheming up efficient run games, takes over as the play-caller. For a Raiders offense that finished 30th in the league in rushing offense and 28th in yards per carry last season, Getsy’s addition is welcome. His Chicago Bears finished second in the league in rushing offense and sixth in yards per carry in 2023.
Getsy gets to work with running back Zamir White, who closed 2023 strong and goes into 2024 as the Raiders’ lead back. If Getsy’s scheme unlocks White, the Raiders could have a more efficient rushing attack.
But Getsy won’t just pound the rock with White. Last season, the Bears used several running backs, including Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson. Raiders fans will likely see a mix of White, Alexander Mattison, and possibly rookie Dylan Laube.
Once the Raiders establish the run, they can let the ball fly. Whether Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew starts at quarterback, they have plenty of talented weapons to throw to.
The Raiders can benefit from running play action to keep defenses honest. They have enough speed and reliable pass-catchers to move the chains after getting a defense on their toes.
The Raiders need a better offensive team in 2024 to make a run back to the postseason. We have seen what this offense can do at its height, but if they can consistently score the ball, the defense can take care of the rest, and the Raiders could find themselves fighting for postseason positioning.
