Raiders' Offense Prepared to be Flexible Against the Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders open the season with an AFC West matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are one of the few teams in the NFL that have made more changes to their coaching staff and roster this offseason than the Raiders. Divisional games are normally challenging as the teams are familiar with each other from playing twice a year.
However, the Raiders play a new Chargers coaching staff for the first game of the season, leaving the Raiders with little idea of what the Chargers will do outside of studying the film of the Chargers’ coaches’ previous teams.
All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and the Raiders will prepare the best they can, but come game day, they must be flexible and ready to make the necessary changes.
"I mean, it's probably like 90% that really – I mean, especially when you're playing against the team that has new coordinators, and they've switched up the assistant staff and everything," Adams said. "You can watch Baltimore [Ravens] film, or you can watch [San Francisco] Niners film, or whatever it is where the coordinator came from, but it never really tells the full story because coordinators, I mean even with the offense, we run a similar offense to the Niners and maybe the [New York] Jets and a couple other teams, but just based off of who you have on your roster, we don't run our offense the same way that the Niners do, or the [Green Bay] Packers, or anybody else that kind of runs a similar offense.
"So, it'll kind of give you a little bit of a tell. You've got to watch some tape, so the first couple games are always a little tough with that, but it's something that we locked in on, and a lot of us are used to doing; it's not the first time, and they'll have to do the same with us, too. So, obviously they can watch a little bit of preseason film, but that doesn't really tell the story until you see the guys that are actually going to be in there. So yeah, I mean, it's a common thing, so we just have to adjust."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.