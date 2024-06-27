Raiders' Offense Putting the Pieces Together
The Las Vegas Raiders are entered the offseason expecting many changes to be made to its roster and its coaching staff. Once Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was hired and Antonio Pierce was named the team’s head coach moving forward, the Raiders went to work implementing the changes they felt were best for the team.
While the Raiders’ offense saw many additions, Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner remained with the team amidst all the changes. Turner noted that despite all the changes the Raiders made this offseason, every season is different, regardless of the team. Turner has built a solid relationship with Coach Pierce during their time together in Las Vegas.
"I think it's been great,” Turner said. “I think I've been in this league long enough to understand that every year is going to be different. And obviously, some more than others. I was here with Coach Pierce last year, obviously through that transition, and built a really good relationship with him.”
The majority of the coaching changes the Raiders made this offseason were made to the offensive coaching staff. Turner said he is grateful to still be with the team after all the turnover the team has had over the last 12 months. Turner looks forward to working with new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as he implements a new and more diverse offense for the Silver and Black.
“So, being able to stay and be a part of this organization has been great with Luke [Getsy] coming in and instilling his offense as well as the rest of the staff,” Turner said. “I think it's been a really good transition; guys have really bought into what we're trying to do. We've had a lot of good attendance, and guys are really working hard and trying to get better, and that's really what's important this time of year.
“Obviously, you're going for results, and that's what ultimately matters, but just focusing on the process and getting one day better, I know I'm speaking cliches. But it's true. There's a reason that people say that because that's what you're trying to do day in and day out, and that ultimately gets you where you want to be."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.