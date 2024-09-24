Raiders' Offense Still Searching for More Explosive Plays
For the second season in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has struggled at the start of the season.
The Raiders have many new pieces, including a new offensive coordinator, quarterback, and multiple new offensive linemen. However, the unit still has many of the same issues it had last season.
The Raiders’ offense is again one of the worst rushing teams in the National Football League this season. The unit cannot sustain drives and has struggled to create explosive plays consistently after showing the potential to do so in training camp and the preseason.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noted that the team attempted to execute a few explosive plays against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Pierce said the team converted on some and could not convert on others, but moving forward, he would still like more big plays.
“I mean, we took shots yesterday,” Pierce said. “We hit 11 [Tre Tucker] early in the game. Backed up, a great drive there, a 97-yarder that got us down, and then obviously, we scored with that big play with Tre Tucker. Then we had some plays down the field in the red zone, and then we took another shot later on.
“And then there were other opportunities where, for whatever reason, it wasn't taking. Either breakdown, or a sack, or we missed the read. Whatever it could be, we didn't get those other opportunities. But we felt like yesterday was a great opportunity to take shots. We threw two of them, like to have more."
Pierce said the offense’s lack of explosive plays and the Raiders defense’s inability to stop Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton contributed to the team’s disappointing performance on Sunday. Pierce noted both players and coaches must continue to improve.
“We ID’d they [the Panthers] could be a slip-up, and this a game, I guess, where you have a high of a highs against the [Baltimore] Ravens, and you come out against the team that everybody's expecting you to beat,” Pierce said. “So, we discussed that, and we talked about physicality, talked about Andy Dalton, and his efficiency getting the ball out quick and understanding the offense. Just kind of looking back, I think all of us, myself, the staff, it just has got to be better."
