Raiders' Offense Working on the Little-Big Things
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this season expecting the new-look offense to improve from last season, in which the unit often struggled to score many points.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made many additions to the roster this season. Most of the additions were on offense, as the offensive unit undoubtedly needed to be revamped.
After making additions through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this offseason, the Raiders hit the field to begin preparation for the upcoming season. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was the team’s starting quarterback for the last nine games of the season, winning five of those contests.
O’Connell and the offense have been working hard in practices this summer to build cohesiveness. Multiple times during practices, the veteran quarterback made plays that he would not have even attempted last season.
O’Connell said he and his receivers, especially the tight ends, have built chemistry and trust this offseason.
"Well, I think we have a lot of confidence in really all those guys to make plays,” O’Connell said. “Those guys are so impressive; they've got to run with the little guys and block the big guys, and they've got to be really smart, too. And so, tight end is a really hard position to play, and we're lucky to have a bunch of good ones. So yeah, they do a good job, especially in the red zone, at finding open spots."
O’Connell said the Raiders’ talented tight end group complements the team’s wide receiver room. He feels the Raiders have multiple receiving threats that can stress any defense vertically.
"Yeah, I think obviously things get tighter down there," O'Connell said. "And so, we have guys on the outside, and really guys all over that can threaten the defense over the top, and so when you can, I think details are just that much more important. So, I think focusing on the details. I think Coach [Luke] Getsy has done a great job of emphasizing that and in our installs making sure that guys are understanding what they're doing and not just the basics, but to the details to the nitty-gritty of each play."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.