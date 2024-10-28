Raiders' Offensive Attack Disappears After Scripted Plays
The Las Vegas Raiders once again let the Kansas City Chiefs off the hook at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders had multiple chances to win this football game but did not take advantage of their chances, especially with a good field position.
The Raiders fell again at home to the Chiefs on Sunday, 27-20. Las Vegas is now 2-6, and questions remain about this offense.
The Raiders, like we have seen all season, went down the field on their opening possession and scored a touchdown after the Chiefs had scored on their own opening drive. Then, Las Vegas added a field goal on a good second drive. But then, the Raiders' offense disappeared for most of the game after that.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. recapped the Raiders' Week 8 loss on a recent episode of the" Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"They are very winnable football game," Carpenter said. "Once again, the story is the same. Player execution, turnovers, penalties, and head-scratching offensive play calling. To be very kind is head-scratching. To be brutally blunt, it is terrible. The team came out again, on fire and very creative. Took the lead on the Chiefs. Despite their first drive starting with an unforced error. And then, it just fell off. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers disappeared. How in the world? I mean, Jakobi himself is arguably your best offensive player. He has been the entire preseason, up till now. I think Brock Bowers is pushing him for that. I think that is fair. How do these men disappear? Two weeks in a row, you have a first-and-goal, here, you ran it up the middle four times. ... It was pathetic. It was pathetic. Last drive of the first half, and I understand that drive. I would have handled it differently...The only time the offense was effective. ... when they came out at the beginning of the game. And then, the plays are scripted. Then, when the script ends, they can improvise. ... If I was a fan of this team, this would be embarrassing. This is not a team without talent. You just played the world champions to within seven...You were not good enough to beat yourself and to beat them. ... That is just speaking facts."
