Raiders' Offensive Line Depth Showed up in First Preseason Game
Saturday was a good day for the Las Vegas Raiders' starters. They looked like a unit that is ready to get the season started.
The quarterback position battle was the biggest thing for the Raiders in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II played well, which means the Raiders left Saturday's game with the position battle still wide open.
The next game action for these quarterbacks will be the Raiders' second preseason game on Saturday, this time, in front of Raider Nation in Las Vegas.
The one thing these quarterbacks will not need to worry about is being protected.
The Raiders were without starting left tackle Kolton Miller and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson in the preseason opener. But the offensive line still played well. This is important just in case the starting offensive line is not fully healthy for the start of the regular season.
The Raiders do not only have depth up front but also players they have full confidence in playing in a starting role.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' offensive line play in the first preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I thought Thayer Munford played great," Carpenter said. " ... I thought Andre James was very good. Dylan Parham was very very good. I thought DJ Glaza for being a rookie, in his first game there were some mistakes no doubt. ... But a rookie in his first game, I was happy with DJ's performance. There was a lot of tape there and there is a lot to correct. I have a different level of expectation based upon the player."
This Raiders offensive line will help whatever quarterback is under center. They have the potential to be one of the best units in the NFL.
The Raiders will look to get fully healthy up front before the season starts. But having other players step up just shows the impact that Coach Antonio Pierce has had on not only the offensive line but the whole team. The veterans are teaching the young players, and that is where the chemistry comes into play from training camp.
