Raiders' Offensive Line Willing to do Whatever it Takes to Win
The Las Vegas Raiders will all come together as a whole team once again in a couple of weeks when they kick off training camp. This will be the first time the team will be together since minicamp. As the final preparations are made by coaches and players before training camp, it will be interesting to see what positions are going to have the most competition.
The Raiders will have a quarterback competition as we know. Las Vegas will also look to figure out what offensive linemen will round out the protection with Kolton Miller, Andre James and Dylan Parham. The Raiders drafted a couple of linemen and signed free agents to compete for starting jobs.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how the Raiders' offensive line could be formed on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You'll see I talked about him [Jackson Powers-Johnson] on the right," Carpenter said. "Then they came into rookie camp. And they played him some at the left. Here was the reasoning there: they really like Thayer [Munford] a lot. ... That was the thinking of Coach [James] Cregg and [Luke] Getsy and others. Whatever it is, right or left, he is going to be competing with Cody [Whitehair]. I keep saying the left because coming out, that was kind of where they thought about him a lot. He [Powers-Johnson] is viable at either one. ... The thinking process was: 'Yeah, we are going to put him on the left, he is young, he gets Kolton and Andre, so you got a rookie between two solid veterans.' And then you got Dylan over there. So, you don't have two rather inexperienced guys on the right. He could be either one, very feasible. ... I do not think it is set in stone that he is a right or left. But in the sake of the argument, that is where we discussed him at left. You could use right or left interchangeably in the battle's there. If he does not keep Cody at bay, then I will see it more at the right. Because Cody's experienced over there with Dylan."
No matter who ends up starting with Miller, James and Dylan, the Raiders have depth, and the players willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.
