Raiders' Offensive Linemen Express Enjoyment of Blocking for RB Zamir White
This year, the Las Vegas Raiders are making a culture change.
Coach Antonio Pierce wants to bring Raiders football back. Going into his first year as full-time head coach, Pierce has said there is a certain standard the Raiders will have and a certain way they will play the game of football. He has let his team know that you are either on board or not.
A change we have seen the Raiders make is the youth movement. Las Vegas is in win-now mode but still believes it could build for the future while doing that. Instead of signing veteran players in free agency, Pierce has put his belief is his young players, and so far in this training camp, it has worked out.
A big key factor for this Raiders offense will be running back Zamir White, who will be taking the workload this season after former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
White has shown he is ready to be the next Raiders running back. He has put in the work all offseason, and his teammates took notice. Especially those who are blocking for him up front.
"The game verus the Chiefs, Part 2," Raiders guard Dylan Parham told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr, "we had the opportunity to run the ball and let us go and watch Zamir just put his head down, run through somebody and get the first down. And end the game on the field. I was like, 'That's one of the best things you could have playing offensive line."
Raiders center Andre James discussed what impact White's aggressiveness and ability to plow through a defender can have.
"It makes your job easier as offensive linemen," James said. "Not having to withstand those blocks as long when they are hitting. It is awesome to block for a guy like that. ... He [Zamir White] is physical at the point of attack."
It sounds like this Raiders offense is ready for Week 1. It is great to see the chemistry and the trust that the offensive line and White have for each other.
The running game will be important for this offense. It will help take the pressure off the Raiders quarterback and help the offense be successful in the pass game.
