Raiders' Offensive Staff, Players Continue to Learn Each Other
The Las Vegas Raiders offense was one of the worst in the National Football League last season. The unit struggled to run and pass the ball nearly the entire season. As the Silver and Black entered this offseason, one of the team’s biggest focuses was improving what was one of the highest-paid offenses in the league last season.
Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner, who has worked with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders, joined the Raiders last season. The Raiders are now in the process of installing a new offense.
However, while Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is bringing a new offense to the team, Turner said the offense Getsy is implementing is similar to offensive schemes he has worked with previously.
"I would say it's a little bit more towards it, what I've been a part of in the past,” Turner said. “I've been around some different people, obviously, and then I was able to do it for myself for three years. But I think in this league, a lot of times, you get the best players you possibly can, so you have to be able to adapt your scheme. So, I've been a part of a lot of different types of offense. And this offense has some elements of things I've been around in the past.”
Turner acknowledged the many new aspects of the Raiders’ offense this season. The unit has added new starting offensive linemen and many new coaches to the offensive coaching staff. Turner said the players are learning what the coaching staff wants while the coaching staff learns the players’ strengths and weaknesses. With the start of the season right around the corner, Turner and the coaching staff are eager to see the offense come together.
“And I think that's what we're doing,” Turner said. “Coach Getsy is doing a great job of learning our personnel, doing a lot of different stuff, and then as we get closer to the season, we're going to hone in on what it is exactly that these guys are good at and what they can execute and do together and then you'll see it really kind of take shape for what it is."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.