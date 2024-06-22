Raiders Offensive Success Relies Heavily on Vitally Needed Yout in Critical Roles
After drafting tight end Brock Bowers with the No.13 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have arguably one of the top tight end duos in the National Football League. They could soon argue for the best tight end duo in the league. The Raiders offense sputtered for much of last season, leaving much to be desired.
Adding Bowers to a roster that already involves another talented tight end, Michael Mayer gives the Raiders flexibility in their playcalling, which was not there last season. Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner believes the Raiders, having two solid tight ends open, have up the playbook for the Silver and Black.
"Well, I think what you said, it keeps the defense off balance,” Turner said. “And when you can play in multiple personnel groups, and you have some guys like Michael [Mayer] like Brock [Bowers], that can kind of do different things, you can almost be in two personnel groups at the same time, you know what I mean?
“So, if Brock can block but he can also run routes, you're kind of in 12 and 11 personnel at the same time. So, just anything you can do to present more issues for the defense, whether it's formations and motions. But if you can do it with personnel groups, that just adds another layer to that, and that's what players that are going to make plays and be dynamic, that's what those guys can do for you."
The Raiders will enter this season with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell learning from his third offensive coordinator in less than two seasons in the NFL, or they will start newly added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. Either way, the Raiders’ tight ends could be dependable receiving options for two quarterbacks who have had many new things thrown their way this offseason.
"I think time will tell on that, and we have other guys that are going to do that,” Turner said. “When you're talking about the pass game in general, my experience, the guys that get open, they settle the quarterback down. So, regardless of their position, I know that there's a lot to be said about the tight end being a security blanket for the quarterback. And that's true. And I think a lot of that's because a lot of times, those passes can be closer to the line of scrimmage, so they're not as far downfield, and they're bigger bodies, so they can be easier to throw to.
“But I've been in situations before where we had a running back was kind of the security blanket because he'd always get open on option routes, so that's how you know you'd get an easy completion. And so, that can be true in a lot of different positions, but those are two really good players. They're going to find ways to get open, and that helps."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.