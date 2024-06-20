Raiders Passing Game Coordinator Stresses the Importance of a Crucial Addition
All eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders offense during training camp and entering the season after the unit’s struggles throughout last season. The Raiders took a long, hard look in the mirror this offseason. They addressed the most significant needs on the roster and offensive coaching staff, hiring new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, Offensive Lines Coach James Cregg, and Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner.
Las Vegas has tried many things to improve its results from last season in hopes of a better result at the end of this season. Along with the roster and coaching staff changes, a significant change has been made to the Raiders’ practices. A large projector screen has been added to the sidelines of Raiders practices, allowing players instant coaching and learning opportunities.
Turner believes it has been a positive addition to the team.
"So, we have these seminars of connecting with Gen Z and all that stuff,” Turner said. “And a lot of that, one of the things that they teach, and they learn about is the instant feedback. And I think that's true for everybody, not just the younger generation, but you want that instant feedback, and as coaches, we'll see stuff practice.
“And I know I'll get a guy after a rep and be like, 'Hey, did you see what happened on this play?' And they'll be like, 'Oh, well, I saw it a different way.' And now you can just go to the screen right now, you don't have to wait until the film room, and it just buys you that extra, whatever five to seven minutes.
Turner said having the screen on the practice field not only gives the players a chance to learn from the coaches but also gives the coaches a chance to learn from the players. Most importantly, the screen helps the Raiders become more efficient with their time.
“Sometimes it's during a water break,” Turner said. “Sometimes it's between play when a guy's not taking a rep, and then you could see. And sometimes it's like, 'Oh, you know what, I was wrong, you were right,' to the player. And other times, I'll see him be like, 'Oh coach, I didn't see that safety rotate,' or whatever it was. Or, 'Hey, get your hand placement on a reach block,' or something.
“But it's directly there, and it's right after it's done, and you can kind of get corrections done. And so it's not like, alright, now practice is over. You go in shower, you have meetings, you make the correction, a guy takes a note, and then he has to go wait till the next day to try to fix that technique or recognize that coverage.
“It's like alright, bam, now I'm back in my next rep. And it might happen again, it might not, but it's right there. So, obviously, technology is amazing. I mean, we all use it, and anything that we can do to get an edge, I think, is great because the margin is so slim in this league. So, with this, Mr. Davis being able to invest in us as coaches and players and something like that. I mean, it is, it's a big deal, and it helps our guys."
The Raiders hope to jumpstart an offense that was a significant part of the reason the Raiders missed the playoffs last season. If the Raiders can get even marginal improvement from the offense this season, they could be in the playoff hunt, with a realistic chance at securing a Wild Card spot.
