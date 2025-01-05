Raiders' Patrick Graham Reveals Defense's Secret Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been without many of its best players after a slew of injuries early in the season to the unit undeniably derailed the season. The Raiders entered the season expecting their defense to help take them to the next level.
Specifically, the Raiders entered the season with high expectations on defense because the players along their defensive line. Unfortunately, it would be short lived as Las Vegas' defense lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins is widely considered one of the best defensive tackles in the league, but the Raiders have been without him for nearly the entire season. However, it did allow Raiders defensive line coach Robbie Leonard a chance to display how talented of a coach he is.
Players and coaches alike rave about Rob Leonard. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham elaborated on his relationship
"Me and Robbie [Leonard] go way back," Graham said. "He was assistant D-line. The thing I was just talking to him this morning about is just the way his teaching progression – again, the teachers I've been around, in terms of coaches, is bar none one of the best progressions and setups that I've been around. Doesn't matter what position. I mean, Robbie could coach any spot on the field. If I need him to go coach the dime backer, the post safety, the nose tackle, the inside linebackers. I mean the wealth of knowledge that he has and the way he's able to present it to the players.
"I always told him back in the day,whenever I have a hand in hiring people, I want people that are better around me. He's better than me. GA [Gerald Alexander] is better than me. Those guys are better than me. That's why I want them around me. I'm in this position like that, but I've got some good teachers on the staff, man. Robbie's one of them. He's one of them. So, the relationship, we want to win more games. I'm sure it's strange because we haven't won enough games, but the relationship is great with him and his family. I'm so proud of the wealth of knowledge he has with the game and how he's progressed as a leader and how he's able to change the culture in the room, so it's really good to see."
