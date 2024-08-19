Raiders' Pierce Details How Each QB Took the Decision on Who Won QB Competition
The Las Vegas Raiders recently concluded one of the few quarterback battles in the National Football League, announcing veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback position.
The two competed all offseason through the Raiders’ second preseason game. Both quarterbacks had their struggles and successes while competing with each other. Still, neither quarterback did much to separate from the other entirely, forcing Coach Antonio Pierce to make a difficult decision.
"First and foremost, man, those two gentlemen are professionals,” Pierce said. “The way they've handled this competition has really resonated throughout our building, especially our staff and our team. They've cheered each other on. They've been good teammates. They brought out the best version of each other in practices, and I think, in the games.”
Pierce said both quarterbacks handled the news well. However, he noted that it is still critical for O’Connell to be prepared, as the team will likely need him at some point in the season. Pierce believes O’Connell has the potential to one day be a starter in the league but, for now, must take advantage of the chance to learn from a veteran quarterback whom O’Connell’s career could one day resemble.
“They both took it on the chin like a champ,” Pierce said. “And I told them, just both be ready. It's the National Football League. You never know. But Aidan [O'Connell] is a young player that has a tremendous upside that I think will still be a starter at some point here in this league if it's this year or next year. But he will play in games.
“I think Gardner's [Minshew] done a good job of being that older presence, you know, because he's played a couple of years in the league, and he's been through some adversities. So that's been good for Aidan."
It is a long season, and regardless of who the Raiders chose as their starting quarterback, both were expected to play a significant amount this season. Minshew will lead the Silver and Black in Week 1. O’Connell, already a student of the game, will continue to learn until his name is called again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.