Raiders' Pierce Doing What Last Regime Failed to Do With Star Receiver
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made it clear when he took over as interim last year that his team had to utilize one of the best offensive weapons in the league, wide receiver Davante Adams.
It was something his predessor, Josh McDaniels, often failed to do, especially in his latter stretch at the helm. In five of the eight games McDaniels coached last season, Adams was targeted less than 10 times, including just seven times in his final game as the Raiders' head coach, when Adams tallied just one reception.
Pierce knew that couldn't slide.
In the Raiders' first two games of this 2024 season, the offense has placed an emphasis on finding Adams, and it's paid off.
On Sunday, the six-time Pro Bowler recorded nine receptions on 12 targets, leading the way for Las Vegas' passing game with 110 yards and a touchdown.
"I mean, I go back to when I first took over, it's like, 'Hey, get the best player the ball," Pierce said after the Raiders' 26-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. "12 targets. And again, we wish we could have had some more out there, but when you got your best guy going to somebody else, and you think you got an opportunity to make plays -- And I thought Gardner [Minshew], as the game went on, just kept taking shots, taking shots, and either a penalty or, big-time catch, toe-tapping by Davante, it was just really good to see, man. And me and Tae [Adams] had a good conversation late last night, and we kind of looked each other, it was one of those nods, and said, 'All right, let's go.' And then, going for it on fourth-and-2, we go to our best player. Didn't happen, then later in the game, it does. So, really good job by Tae, man, and just our team, in general. Tae had some drops too, now, right? But then, Tae came big when we needed him. And that's the most important."
Adams finished Sunday's game with his 133rd straight game with at least one catch. It was his third game with 100-plus receiving yards under Pierce, including his time as interim.
