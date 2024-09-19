Raiders' Pierce on How the Team Can 'Handle Success'
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, one that no one saw coming.
Now, the Raiders are on the opposite side this week -- the highly-favorable hosts in Week 3 against a very inferior visiting Carolina Panthers team. Las Vegas will need to prepare like it always does to avoid a major upset. This Raiders team knows what is on the line this week.
The Raiders are ready to rock and roll. This will also be their home opener. They are finally coming home after playing their first two games on the road.
For this Raiders team to get where it wants to be, it needs to show it can win the games it is supposed to win.
"This one is strictly about the Raiders and Raider Nation," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Wednesday. "We are coming home. A big victory. Emotional victory. But how do we follow that up? How can we handle success? I always said you ask me. What do I want this to look like? I want this to look like, I want to be consistent every week. I do not want to ride this roller coaster. I want to come home and I want to see our team be consistent. Play at the same level with effort, and discipline, you know the passion that you guys see. Now we need to play four quarters. We have not done that yet. We played a half; we played the fourth quarter. I asked them, 'Can we just do it for four quarters? Let's see what that looks like, in front of our home crowd.'
" ... We all look at the standings every week. Every week, there are shockers. Last week, it was us. We do not want to be on that headline. At the end of the day, the only thing we could worry about and control is us. And we need to do a better job at attention to detail. We got enough film. ... To fix all those little miscues. ... We are running our stuff. At some point, you got to do the little things right, more than the other team."
